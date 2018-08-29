Drake Fan Gets a New Heart

NBC News / NBC 6 - A little girl in need of a heart transplant stole rapper Drake's heart when she sent him a video of her dancing to one of his songs.

The musician then surprised his 11-year-old super fan while she was in the hospital!

Just yesterday...Sofia Sanchez received her second wish -- a brand new heart.

"We were able to open her chest and put her on the heart-lung machine with no issues." said Dr. Carl Backer.

He has been saving kids like Sofia for 30 years at Lurie Children's Hospital, yet he admitted a slight cultural blind spot.

"So my wife told me I'm not supposed to admit this," Dr. Backer said. "But I didn't know who Drake was before all this. Of course my kids knew, and they were very annoyed and upset with me that I didn't know who Drake was."

He says Drake had a real impact on Sofia.

"I think it put her in a very good mental state," said Dr. Backer. "That someone like that would care to come and see her."

He guesses Sofia was his 250th heart transplant.