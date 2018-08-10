Dreams of becoming wealthy farmer shattered when Bossier narcotics agents came a’ callin’

An amateur horticulturist’s saw his hopes of realizing the American dream shattered Thursday when the Bossier Sheriff-Police Combined Narcotics Task Force came calling on him at his Benton home.

When agents arrived, Shandy A. Salgado, 38, was hoeing and watering a healthy crop of plants in the yard surrounding his home in the 500 block of Rubicon Road, some more than six feet tall.

Unfortunately, Salgado’s choice of plants was not corn, beans, wheat, cotton, or the multitudes of greenery that can be legally grown in Louisiana, but instead were of the marijuana variety. All 28 of them.

Salgato’s troubles had only begun, however.

Things took a decidedly downward turn when agents executed a search warrant inside his home and found methamphetamine, loose marijuana, half-smoked marijuana blunts, rolling papers and a firearm.

And he really didn’t do himself any favors by becoming aggressive, trying to run from the narcotics agents, charging one of them, and then trying pull away once he was in custody.

Probably not the best idea, particularly since agents learned that he was living in the United States illegally.

Salgado no longer lives in Benton, but has moved north to Plain Dealing, where he is enjoying the hospitality of Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Bossier Parish taxpayers in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

He has been charged with Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Resisting an Officer.

In addition, he was charged with a probation violation for DWI out of Bossier City.