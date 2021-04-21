Drew Brees & Monroe businessman bring family entertainment center to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family entertainment center owned by recently retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Bossier City.

Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso confirmed Wednesday that renovations are underway at the property formerly occupied by Virginia College at the Pierre Bossier Mall in preparations for the opening of a Surge Entertainment Center there.

Surge Entertainment is owned by Brees and Monroe businessman Darren Balsamo.

The business is projected to bring 130 new jobs to the area and generate around $90,000 in sales tax revenue annually to Bossier City, according to Glorioso. She says the company approached the city about opening up a franchise here in June 2020, which was the same month Virginia College was sued by its lender for not paying on a $3.8 million note for the property.

The court ruled in favor of the plaintiff and on July 8, 2020, signed an order for the Bossier Sheriff to sell the property. Instead, however, the lender took the property back and sold it on July 22.

Now the 45-to 50,000 space is getting a facelift, as contractors are doing an interior makeover to turn the former college into a go-to place for families. With its high ceilings, the space is ideal for trampolines, which are featured in Surge Entertainment Centers throughout the country.

The Bossier Surge location will be the third in Louisiana, after one in Lafayette that opened in October 2019 and another in West Monroe in November 2019.

An opening date has not been announced.