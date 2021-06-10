Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment to open in Pierre Bossier Mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A family entertainment center owned by retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has found its home at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, and it is expected to open in the holiday season of 2021.

According to Surge Entertainment, this is the third location in the past two years for the company and it expects to continue to offer cutting-edge, engaging activities for the whole family along with a full restaurant.

The venue will include upscale traditional and VIP bowling, high-tech arcades and prize stores, immersive sports simulators, multi-story laser tag arenas, sus-pended ropes courses, soft-play areas, ninja obstacle courses, climbing features, the Surge Prime Bistreaux restaurants, and large full-service bars with 22-foot HD Screens surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports viewing.

The facility will include multiple private party rooms for events with luxurious bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes.

“We are dedicated to providing great family experiences and I’m really excited to deliver our unique brand of entertainment to the families and residents of the greater Shreveport/Bossier City area.” said Drew Brees, for-mer NFL Quarterback, and co-owner of Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees.

“Here at Surge Entertainment, we’re all about friends, family, and fun.”

Affordable birthday party packages will be offered that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. The venue will be anchored by the company’s well-regarded classic American grill dining concept, Surge Prime Bistreaux. Surge Prime Bistreaux will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas, and other house-made items that include a Louisiana flair.

The company will create over 100 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees will begin interviews for management positions soon. For more information or to apply for these positions, email Brian King at BKing@SurgeFun.com.