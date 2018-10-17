Drew Brees to help Hurricane Michael victims by raffling off ball from record-breaking game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is doing his part to give back to victims of Hurricane Michael.

Brees says he’s raffling off a signed game ball from his record-breaking win over the Washington Redskins to help with hurricane relief.

Brees says 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward hurricane relief. It’s an effort his Brees Dream Foundation is coordinating with Prizeo.com.

People can enter the raffle by donating $10 to the Brees Dream Foundation.

Brees said the ball includes his signature, the new 72,103 yards record and other details from the game. He said the money will help first responders and hurricane victims.

Click here for more information.