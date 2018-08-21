Driftaway Float Center offers physical and mental stress relief

Flotation therapy is making waves in Bossier City. In need of relief from muscle pain and relaxation, Richard Watson decided to build his new business, Driftaway Float Center on Airline Drive.

Watson says customers spend an hour in a dream pod, suspended in a salt water solution.

Floating is proven to lower stress hormone levels..aid in sleep.. and contribute to an overall well being.

People use it for treatment for anxiety, headaches, everyday stress, chronic muscle pain, joint pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.

Watson says not only does floating alleviate physical stress, it gives a mental recharge, helping people with things like anxiety and PTSD.

For more information on Driftaway Float in Bossier, you can visit their Facebook page or call

(318) 834-3974.