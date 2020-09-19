‘New Normal Drive-In’ concert opens in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday was the opening night for Shreveport’s “New Normal Drive-In” concert downtown.

The family-friendly event is held outside on Milam Street behind the First United Methodist Church, where bands play jazz, R&B, and country and food trucks offer dishes and drinks.

“We’ve kind of gotten used to staying at home during the whole COVID thing. Not going out. Not supporting events because there haven’t been many events to support, so we need to break out of that habit,” said Liz Swaine, Executive Director of Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority.

The drive-in will be on Friday and Saturday nights. A maximum of 100 cars are allowed under COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’re tired of being cooped up in the house and it seemed like a safe environment. A lot of fun,” said one attendee Friday night.

“I mean, since I haven’t been able to go to any school dances and stuff this is the closest I’ll get and I’ve had a great time,” said Anna Griffin.

The concerts start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per vehicle. You can get your tickets at the gate or online. Visit The New Normal Drive-In Facebook page.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.