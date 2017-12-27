Drive sober or get pulled over: Troopers crack down on drunk drivers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DWI Checkpoint Photo 03.21.16_1473262192293.PNG

Troopers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers in Bossier Parish this weekend.

Louisiana State Police Troop G will conduct a DWI checkpoint from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at an undisclosed location.

Troopers will try to locate and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.   

In 2016, 52% of the fatal crashes in Troop G involved impaired drivers and nearly 60% involved people that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.  

LSP encourages everyone to designate a sober driver and buckle up.  

To report impaired drivers, you should dial *577 from your cell phone or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories