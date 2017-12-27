Drive sober or get pulled over: Troopers crack down on drunk drivers

Troopers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers in Bossier Parish this weekend.

Louisiana State Police Troop G will conduct a DWI checkpoint from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at an undisclosed location.

Troopers will try to locate and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

In 2016, 52% of the fatal crashes in Troop G involved impaired drivers and nearly 60% involved people that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

LSP encourages everyone to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, you should dial *577 from your cell phone or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.