Drive-thru coronavirus testing available with doctor’s order

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are feeling symptomatic for the coronavirus, there are drive-thru testing sites at Willis-Knighton in Bossier City and CHRISTUS Health in Shreveport, as well as Oschner-LSU Health in Shreveport.

Each location is for those who have a primary physician in that hospital’s given network.

You must have an order from your doctor to receive the drive-thru testing.

Please see the above graphic for times and locations.

