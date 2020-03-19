Drive-thru coronavirus testing available with doctor’s order

Live Now
280 coronavirus cases confirmed in Louisiana, 2 new in NWLA
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are feeling symptomatic for the coronavirus, there are drive-thru testing sites at Willis-Knighton in Bossier City and CHRISTUS Health in Shreveport, as well as Oschner-LSU Health in Shreveport.

Each location is for those who have a primary physician in that hospital’s given network.

You must have an order from your doctor to receive the drive-thru testing.

Please see the above graphic for times and locations.

