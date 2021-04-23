Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations available in Sabine Parish

A worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29, 2021, at “Vaccine Fest,” a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state’s expanded eligibility went into effect Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations will be available next week to residents in Sabine Parish.

According to the Sabine Parish Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, the vaccine will be offered from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at the Zwolle Festival Grounds on 1000 Front St.

The Pfizer vaccine will be provided to those who are 16 and older.

Everyone who gets the vaccine will have to come back in 21 days to get their second dose.