Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations available in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations will be available next week to residents in Sabine Parish.
According to the Sabine Parish Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, the vaccine will be offered from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at the Zwolle Festival Grounds on 1000 Front St.
The Pfizer vaccine will be provided to those who are 16 and older.
Everyone who gets the vaccine will have to come back in 21 days to get their second dose.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.