Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations offered in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet it will be offered this weekend at several schools in the Natchitoches area.

The LSU Health and Sciences Center will provide free drive-thru vaccinations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the following locations:

Lakeview Jr./Senior High School – 7305 LA-9 – Campti

LP Vaughn Elementary – 1500 Gold St. – Natchitoches

and M.R. Weaver Elementary School – 520 Par Rd. 508 – Natchitoches

Everyone must stay inside their vehicles. The LSUHSC staff will come to you and administer the Pfizer vaccine.

No registration or check in is required.