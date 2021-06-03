The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations offered in Natchitoches

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker prepares a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet it will be offered this weekend at several schools in the Natchitoches area.

The LSU Health and Sciences Center will provide free drive-thru vaccinations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the following locations:

  • Lakeview Jr./Senior High School – 7305 LA-9 – Campti
  • LP Vaughn Elementary – 1500 Gold St. – Natchitoches
  • and M.R. Weaver Elementary School – 520 Par Rd. 508 – Natchitoches

Everyone must stay inside their vehicles. The LSUHSC staff will come to you and administer the Pfizer vaccine.

No registration or check in is required.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Don't Miss