Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations offered in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet it will be offered this weekend at several schools in the Natchitoches area.
The LSU Health and Sciences Center will provide free drive-thru vaccinations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the following locations:
- Lakeview Jr./Senior High School – 7305 LA-9 – Campti
- LP Vaughn Elementary – 1500 Gold St. – Natchitoches
- and M.R. Weaver Elementary School – 520 Par Rd. 508 – Natchitoches
Everyone must stay inside their vehicles. The LSUHSC staff will come to you and administer the Pfizer vaccine.
No registration or check in is required.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.