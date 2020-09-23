Drive-thru flu shot clinic offered to Veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans will now be able to get a flu shot without leaving their vehicle.

A Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 3 at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center on 510 E. Stoner Ave. in Shreveport.

Veterans should arrive at the main hospital entrance to receive the vaccine. There is no charge for the flu shot, and Veterans should bring their VA identification card.

Veterans who receive care at one of the outpatient Veterans clinics may also take advantage of Flu Shot Clinics each Wednesday, through Dec.16. However, the Texarkana Veterans Clinic will have a final offering on Dec. 23.

Flu shots are also provided during scheduled appointments or any walk-in visit.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.