Drive-thru flu shots available this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is making it easy and safe for you and your loved ones to get flu shots.

A drive-thru flu fair will be offered between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Ambulatory Care Center on 1602 Kings Hwy.

Shots are available for adults. To book an appointment, call (318) 626-0050.

Please don’t forget to bring your ID and insurance card. The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.

If the drive-thru flu fair does not work with your schedule, please visit one of the Primary Care or Urgent Care locations.

For more information, please visit ochsner.org/flu.

