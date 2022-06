SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was seriously hurt when an older driver plowed into a Dollar Tree in North Shreveport early Wednesday afternoon, but the accident left a dent in the building.

Police say the driver crashed into the side of a Dollar Tree on North Market around 2 p.m. The woman and store employees were not injured.

No one was ticketed and the Dollar Tree is still open, even after the incident.