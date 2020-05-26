Driver crashes through window of Bossier City post office

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City post office has been damaged after a driver crashed their vehicle into the building.

The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Barksdale Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, someone drove their vehicle into a front window of the post office. No one was injured in the crash.

