SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver was critically injured in a crash in Shreveport that left their vehicle upside down.

Shreveport Police say the crash happened a little after 10 p.m. on Sunday. The driver was headed eastbound on Lakeshore Drive when they hit the end of a bridge.

The driver was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with unknown critical injuries.