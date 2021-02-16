Driver in Bossier Parish crashes into sign; BPSO urges people to stay off snowy roads

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging everyone to stay off the snowy roads after a driver slid and crashed into a sign Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook Tuesday, sharing photos of a recent wreck and warning drivers about the dangers of slick roads during winter weather conditions.

BPSO says the driver told them he was traveling in his neighborhood when he attempted to turn in and his car began to slide until he hit a sign.

“Folks, stay off the roads!” said BPSO.

“If you don’t have to go OUT, stay IN, and stay safe during this weather event.”