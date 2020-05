SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family has been displaced after someone drove a car into their home this morning.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Pleasant Dr. near Jewella Ave.

According the Shreveport Police Department, the driver lost control and crashed into the home.

No one was injured in the crash.

