Driver not wearing seatbelt killed in Bossier Parish crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a Sibley, Louisiana man was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Bossier Parish.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 80, near of Louisiana Highway 164.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 21-year-old Galen Green of Sibley, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 80. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the highway and hit a concrete culvert. Green, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

