Drivers in Bossier Parish share frustration with delay of Linton Road Bridge project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — People who are traveling around the Linton Road Bridge in Bossier Parish are upset the replacement project is not yet complete.

The bridge spans across the Black Bayou, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of building materials have slowed down the progress.

“What would have taken 10 minutes now takes 30 minutes,” said Benton resident David Luquette.

With 250 days left until completion, the Linton Road Bridge replacement project is frustration Benton residents.

“It’s long overdue the bridge was in pretty bad shape it needs to be done but I think it could’ve been done in a more timely fashion.”

Rusty Grantham, who is also a Benton resident, says commuting times have been stretched due to the project.

“It’s definitely worse,” said Grantham.

“It used to only take us about 5-7 minutes to get here, now it takes about 25 to 30 to go all way around.”

Erin Buchanan with LA DOTD says the project is making progress despite the extended timing.

“They are making progress on the project but we’ve still got another year left, and we want to remind people of that,” said Buchanan.

The bridge has been closed since April 2020. The $5 million construction will continue through Spring 2022. Residents say they are ready for it to be over.

“It’s going to be worth it the project is lingering but, in the long run, it will benefit everybody,” said Grantham.

Traffic is being detoured north on Benton Road to Highway 162 and back to Linton Road.