Drop off unwanted items free of charge at City-wide Cleanup

You can get rid of your unwanted household items free of charge this weekend at the “City-wide Cleanup” in Marshall, Texas.

The City of Marshall and Republic Services will hold the event from 8 a.m. until noon, Nov. 4 at the city convenience station at 2300 Five Notch Rd.

Normal recyclable products will also be accepted for disposal. Recycling of electronic items is no longer available.

You will need to provide proof of Marshall residency by displaying your driver’s license or water bill.

The City of Marshall reserves the right to reject any items not considered acceptable by the city’s Convenience Station staff, including but not limited to: household garbage, concrete, paint and paint cans, chemicals, appliances, tires and tree stumps over six inches in diameter.

For more information call Republic Services at (903) 935-1004.