Drug investigations land 8 behind bars in Caddo Parish

Eight people have been arrested following multiple drug investigations in Caddo Parish.



On Wednesday the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit executed three unrelated search warrants in Shreveport.



Agents seized drugs valued at more than $15,000, weapons and cash.



According to Sheriff Steve Prator and Police Chief Alan Crump these are the people who were arrested as a result of the investigations:



Search warrant location: 7901 Wyngate Blvd. in Shreveport



444 grams of Marijuana (street value $4,440)

5 DU Xanax (Street value $125)

3 DU Alprazolam (street value $75)

3 DU Hydrocodone (street value $75)

$793.00 Cash

1 handgun / 1 assault rifle



Arrested: Oshea Moore, 19, of 7901 Wyngate Blvd. in Shreveport.

Charges: Poss. with Intent Sch. I , Poss. of Sch. IV, and Illegal carrying of weapons

Booked into SPD Jail



Arrested: DaJuan Moore, 20, of 7901 Wyngate Blvd. in Shreveport.

Charges: Poss. with Intent Sch. I, Poss. of Sch. IV, and Poss. of Sch. III

Booked into SPD Jail



Arrested: Clifford Jones, 21, of 942 First St. in Mansfield.

Charges: Poss. of Sch. I

Booked into SPD Jail





Search warrant location: 839 River Oaks Dr. in Shreveport

722 grams of Marijuana (street value ($7220)

.1 gram of powder cocaine (street value $10)

13 DU Amphetamine (street value $325)

$2,241.00 Cash

2 assault rifles / 1 handgun



Arrested: Deven Humphries, 17, of 839 River Oaks Dr. in Shreveport.

Charges: Poss. of Sch. I with Intent, Poss. of Sch. II, and Illegal carrying of weapons

Booked into SPD Jail



Arrested: Ashley Humphries, 34, of 839 River Oaks Dr. in Shreveport.

Charges: Poss of Sch. II

Booked into SPD Jail



Arrested: Stephen Williams, 18, of 4444 Finley Dr. in Shreveport.

Charges: Poss. of Sch. II with Intent, Poss. of Sch. I with Intent, and Illegal carrying of weapons

Booked in to SPD Jail



Arrested: Brayden Hermes, 18, of 6201 Bert Kouns #256 in Shreveport.

Charges: Poss. of Sch. I

Booked into SPD Jail





Search warrant location: 1237 Vaughn St. in Shreveport



30 grams crack cocaine (street value ($3000)

1.6 grams Powder Cocaine (street value $160)



Arrested: Robert Price, 44, of 1237 Vaughn St. in Shreveport.

Charges: Two counts of Poss. with Intent Sch. II

Booked at Caddo Correctional Center

