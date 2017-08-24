Drug investigations land 8 behind bars in Caddo Parish

Eight people have been arrested following multiple drug investigations in Caddo Parish.

On Wednesday the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit executed three unrelated search warrants in Shreveport.

Agents seized drugs valued at more than $15,000, weapons and cash.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator and Police Chief Alan Crump these are the people who were arrested as a result of the investigations:
 

Search warrant location: 7901 Wyngate Blvd. in Shreveport
 

  • 444 grams of Marijuana (street value $4,440)
  • 5 DU Xanax (Street value $125)
  • 3 DU Alprazolam (street value $75)
  • 3 DU Hydrocodone (street value $75)
  • $793.00 Cash
  • 1 handgun / 1 assault rifle

 
Arrested: Oshea Moore, 19, of 7901 Wyngate Blvd. in Shreveport.
Charges: Poss. with Intent Sch. I , Poss. of Sch. IV,  and Illegal carrying of weapons
Booked into SPD Jail
 
Arrested: DaJuan Moore, 20, of 7901 Wyngate Blvd. in Shreveport.
Charges: Poss. with Intent Sch. I, Poss. of Sch. IV,  and Poss. of Sch. III
Booked into SPD Jail
 
Arrested: Clifford Jones, 21, of 942 First St. in Mansfield.
Charges: Poss. of Sch. I
Booked into SPD Jail
 
 
Search warrant location: 839 River Oaks Dr. in Shreveport

  • 722 grams of Marijuana (street value ($7220)
  • .1 gram of powder cocaine (street value $10)
  • 13 DU Amphetamine (street value $325)
  •  $2,241.00 Cash
  • 2 assault rifles / 1 handgun

 
Arrested: Deven Humphries, 17, of 839 River Oaks Dr. in Shreveport.
Charges: Poss. of Sch. I with Intent, Poss. of Sch. II, and Illegal carrying of weapons
Booked into SPD Jail
 
Arrested: Ashley Humphries, 34, of 839 River Oaks Dr. in Shreveport.
Charges: Poss of Sch. II
Booked into SPD Jail
 
Arrested: Stephen Williams, 18, of 4444 Finley Dr. in Shreveport.
Charges: Poss. of Sch. II with Intent, Poss. of Sch. I with Intent, and Illegal carrying of weapons
Booked in to SPD Jail
 
Arrested: Brayden Hermes, 18, of 6201 Bert Kouns #256 in Shreveport.
Charges: Poss. of Sch. I
Booked into SPD Jail
 
 
Search warrant location: 1237 Vaughn St. in Shreveport
 

  • 30 grams crack cocaine (street value ($3000)
  • 1.6 grams Powder Cocaine (street value $160)

 
Arrested: Robert Price, 44, of 1237 Vaughn St. in Shreveport.
Charges: Two counts of Poss. with Intent Sch. II
Booked at Caddo Correctional Center
 

