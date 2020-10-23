CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This weekend you will get the chance to help prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of your old and unused medications.

There are several Drug Take Back Day events going on around the ArkLaTex on Saturday, Oct. 24.

In Shreveport, you can safely drop off your expired or unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Safety Town on 8910 Jewella Ave.

Drive-thru service will be offered and masks are required.

No needles or liquids will be accepted.

Here is a list of other drop-off locations:

MARSHALL

CVS Pharmacy – 400 East End Blvd North. – from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

TEXARKANA

Bi-State Justice building – 100 North State Line Ave. – from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Miller County Sherriff Office – 2300 East St. – from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Texarkana Emergency Center – 4646 Cowhorn Creek – from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

