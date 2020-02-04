DSPO seeks public’s help in finding missing Grand Cane woman

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sherriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing since for two weeks.

According to DPSO, 30-year-old Chawanda C. Adams was last seen on Monday, Jan. 20 when she left her home at 783 Highway 5 in Grand Cane. Adam’s family says no one has heard from her since Jan. 20 and they reported her missing on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Police believe that Adams was wearing pajama pants and a pajama shirt when she left the house.

Adams is described by police as standing 5’4, weighs about 220 pounds, has brown eyes, and shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Reggie Roe at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-872-3956.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.