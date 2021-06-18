Sheriff’s office halts plans to move ‘Dukes & Boots’ trail ride to Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – They got the boot from Bossier and a no from De Soto, now organizers of the “Dukes & Boots” trail ride say Magnolia has also turned them away, less than an hour before the event was set to begin.

“No Magnolia, no Texas, everywhere we go, they call and stop it,” Dukes & Boots organizer Dell Winn said just before 5 p.m. Friday from the location in Columbia County, where about two dozen people had already shown up as the gates were scheduled to open.

Instead, Winn said deputies were there, threatening to ticket and jail everyone who shows up.

It’s the latest development in the group’s efforts to keep the trail ride alive this weekend. It comes one day after a judge issued an injunction to stop the event from taking place in Princeton at the request of the Bossier Parish Police Jury over safety concerns and De Soto authorities revoked a permit that would have allowed it to go on in Gloster.

The relocated event was going to include a 4-wheeler ride on Friday and a trail ride on Saturday, with musical performances both nights. Now, Winn says they will probably have to postpone the event until further notice.

Incidents at recent trail rides in Bossier and De Soto Parish have raised security and safety concerns because they draw large crowds and a lot of vehicles, which can block roadways. The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office this week released deputy body and dashcam video showing how these issues made responding to a shooting at a trail ride in Grand Cane last Saturday difficult. One person was wounded, but EMTs could not get to the scene because of the large crowd size and traffic at the scene.

“Security enforced, you fight you go to jail,” reads a warning at the bottom of an updated event flyer shared on social media Friday afternoon.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment on the event coming to the county.