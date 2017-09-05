Dump your unwanted household items free of charge

East Texas residents are encouraged to take advantage of an opportunity to dispose of unwanted household items free of charge.



The City-Wide Cleanup Day will take place from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Convenience Station on 2300 Five Notch Rd., east of Hwy. 59 in Marshall.



The City of Marshall reserves the right to reject any items not considered acceptable by the Convenience

Station, including, but not limited to:

Household garbage -Appliances

Concrete -Dead animals

Paint/paint cans -Tires

Chemicals -Tree stumps



Normal recyclable products will also be accepted (recycling of electronic items is no longer available)



You must provide proof of City of Marshall residency like your driver’s license or water bill to participate in the City-Wide Cleanup.

