Dunkin’ is giving out free coffee every Monday in February

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) — Dunkin’ has launched Free Coffee Mondays for the month of February — a treat in the shortest month of the year.
Locally, Dunkin has two locations: 1701 Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier and 5705 Youree Drive in Shreveport.
The company is giving out a free medium hot coffee every Monday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 22, with any purchase to customers who have a DD Perks Rewards card, which is free at all Duncan Donuts’ locations.
“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized, Joanna Bonder, director of Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’, said in a statement.
To take advantage of the offer, you must be a Perks member of the Dunkin’ rewards club. You can enroll in the Dunkin’ app or at DD Perks.com.
The offer gives coffee drinkers a chance to grab a cup of a “go-to” Dunkin’ brew, such as Original Blend or Dunkin’ Decaf, or try new offerings, such as Dunkin’ Midnight, Dunkin’s darkest roast ever, or the medium roast Explorer Batch.
