Durrell Turberville dies

The Chaplain of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department died Sunday after a five-year battle with cancer.

Durrell Tuberville, 58, served as CPSO chaplain for 20 years, and was chaplain for the Shreveport Fire Department 1988 – 2008.

A long-time associate pastor of Shreveport Community Church, Tuberville branched out into counseling after earning a master’s degree in general counseling from Louisiana Tech, and then a PhD in human services from Capella University.

In 2012, Tuberville was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive cancer and given two years to live, but he outlived that diagnosis by three years.

During his illness, Tuberville wrote of the journey he and his wife Susan were thrust into with his diagnosis, and their decision to live every moment they had to the fullest. “Living the Miracle: How I learned to see miracles along my journey with cancer,” which was published in December 2015.