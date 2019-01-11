E. Coli found in East Texas water supply

E. Coli has been discovered in the water supply of an East Texas community.

On Wednesday the City of Waskom Water System had a water well test positive for the bacteria.

The distribution system samples were negative for E. Coli and was not affected. 

Samples from water well have since been re-tested and the results were negative for E. Coli.  Customers do not need to boil their water.

City officials plan to do a chlorine flush which is expected to last up to 7 days.

For more information call 903-926-6682. 

