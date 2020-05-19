E. Texas Food Bank to continue drive-thru emergency distributions

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas Food Bank will be continuing its drive-thru emergency food distributions this week throughout East Texas.

According to ETFB, the food bank will distribute emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce (pending availability). There are no eligibility or ID requirements. Households will be asked to give a verbal declaration of their name, address, and income.

All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age, or their income. To pick up food for someone else, they must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them, and their signature. The details for each city are below:

Wednesday, May 20 – Flower Acres Baptist Church, Texarkana, TX, 9 – 11 a.m.

Friday, May 22 – Texas State Fairgrounds, Tyler, TX 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit here and click “find food” to get information on our 200+ partner agencies and food resources.

