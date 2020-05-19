E. Texas water company lifts boil advisory for Atlanta residents

ATLANTA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boil advisory notice that was issued for East Texas residents Monday is no longer in effect.

Officials with the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation announced Thursday that the notice has been lifted. ECWSC says they have taken the necessary corrective actions and tests show there is no need to continue boiling the water.

A boil advisory was issued for customers after a construction crew caused a break in a water line. According to ECWSC, it happened when the crew was working on a “Wet Tie-in,” causing residents in the area to lose water pressure.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the public water system Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation, PWS ID 0340068 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of Tuesday.”

