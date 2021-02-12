Early morning crash kills man in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was killed early Friday morning after his car crashed into a tree in Shreveport.

The accident happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 3000 block of Curtis Lane.

According to a preliminary report from the Shreveport Police Department, a man who was driving a white Hyundai sedan lost control and hit a large tree. He died at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.