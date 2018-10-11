Early morning crash kills woman in Caddo Parish

A woman is dead after a rollover accident this morning in Caddo Parish.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Colquitt Rd.

A Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound when the driver went off the road, hit a culvert, and flipped the SUV.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital but later died from her injuries.

A juvenile girl in the back seat received minor injuries.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

