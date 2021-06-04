Early morning fire leaves 2 people hospitalized, 1 pet dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters spent the morning battling an early morning fire that left two people hospitalized and one pet dead.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road just before 5 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from three sides of the home. One man had already made it out of the home, but firefighters were told there was possibly someone else still in the home. First responders found the second person on the second floor of the home and rescued them.

Both people were taken to a local hospital with burns but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters say that there were two dogs at the home. One was found in the back yard but the other did die in the fire.

It took 38 firefighters 38 minutes to get the fire under control. The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but a fire investigator was on the scene. They currently believe the fire was accidental but say there was no sign of smoke detectors in the home to warn the residents of the fire.