Early morning rollover crash injures five juveniles in Natchitoches Parish

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four juveniles avoided serious injury while one juvenile suffered moderate injuries in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash near Campti, La., according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 12:46 a.m. Monday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Louisiana Highway 480 near John Foster Road in the Campti area.

NPSO deputies rushed to the scene and discovered five juveniles inside the vehicle, but not trapped.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #3 and #9 along with NPSO Rescue were paged out to assist with the recovery.

While four of the minors received minor lacerations and bruises, one was suffering from what appeared to be moderate non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to

Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport for evaluation and treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop E.