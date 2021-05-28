Early morning storms cause power outages in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early morning storms that made their way through the ArkLaTex have left thousands in the dark Friday morning.

SWEPCO is currently reporting a total of 20,708 customers without power in Louisiana. That is nearly 8,000 outages in Caddo Parish and just over 12,000 in Bossier Parish.

4,072 SWEPCO customers in Texas are also without power at this time.