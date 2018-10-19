Early voting begins Monday in ArkLaTex

Early voting begins Monday in parts of the ArkLaTex.

Arkansas and Texas residents can start voting on Monday. Arkansas voters can click here to find their early voting location. Click here to find the early voting location in Texas.

Early voting will continue through November 5 in Arkansas and November 2 in Texas.

In Louisiana, early voting begins on October 23 and will go until October 30. Click here to find your early voting location.

In Oklahoma, early voting begins on November 1 and will go until November 3.