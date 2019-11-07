Early voting continues to see high turnout mid-week

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Early voting numbers have broken records in Louisiana.

Voting officials said large numbers of people are still turning out mid-week, especially for this type of election.

The line stretched outside the Registrar of Voters office in downtown Shreveport. Wait times are between 15 and 30 minutes.

The Chief Deputy of the Caddo Registrar of Voters said as of 5 p.m., before closing at 6 p.m. more than 1,100 people early voted on Wednesday.

On Saturday, 1,169 people early voted. On Monday, 1,266 early voted and Tuesday saw 1,265.

They’ve had 3,006 absentee voters and sent out about 5,900 mail-in ballots and have received about 3,000 back so far.

The chief deputy said President Donald Trump and Governor John Bel Edwards visit had impact but it’s not the only issue bringing people to the polls.

“I think it’s effecting it some, but I want to say maybe the props for the City of Shreveport,” said Linda Freazell, Chief Deputy Registrar Caddo Parish.

To early vote make sure you’re registered and bring your ID.

You can find free parking in the 600 and 700 blocks of Marshall Street.

Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is over on Saturday.