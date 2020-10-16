Early voting starts in Louisiana, families are voting together

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many parents and teachers are stressing the importance to young adults about not just voting, but voting early.

No matter which party they support on the ballot, many early voters in Bossier Parish said Friday they want the youth to know that their vote matters.

“Oh my goodness, I’m a retired social studies teacher and voting is something I emphasize to my students all the time. It’s what our country is founded on,” said Martha Glassy, who has been a teacher for 16 years. “It’s your civic responsibility. And if you don’t vote, then that is a vote for someone else, you know? And you have no right to complain about who your leaders are at that point.”

“His future is really based on him going – getting out and vote. As far as what he wants and what he would like to see for everyone else,” said one Bossier Parish couple of their son as they waited in line to vote Friday.

“They need to learn and they need to learn to stand for what they believe in and stand firmly and make it public. I think it’s a great thing,” said Marilyn Metz, who also stood in line to vote Friday at the Bossier Parish Library History Center.

The polls are open for early voting in Louisiana daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through October 27, except on Sundays. at parish registrar of voters’ offices and other locations. All voters in line at 7 p.m. have the right to vote.

The secretary of state’s office has a complete list of early voting sites online or through its GeauxVote mobile app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.