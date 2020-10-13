Early voting starts in Texas, many residents exercise their right early

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting began Tuesday in the state of Texas. Many residents decided to exercise their right to vote a little early.

Some people said they’ve been waiting for hours to vote. When we spoke with some of the residents, they each had their own reason as to why they chose to vote early instead of on election night.

“I couldn’t wait to vote. I want to get my vote down,” said Dana Doan, Harrison County Resident. Another resident, Gail Hall said, “I think the lines are going to get even longer. I think this is the year everyone is going to vote.”

Election officials said the extra-long wait times are due to strict COVID-19 procedures. This includes wearing a mask and remaining six-feet apart. There are also fewer voting stations inside.

“I think it’s best to go ahead and do it now. It’s something that you stand for and bring my girls to show them it’s positive. It’s a positive thing and they need to vote early.”

“I served twenty years in the Marine Corps and there were a lot of times I didn’t know if my vote counted. So, when it’s early I want to come out and get it at the first opportunity. I don’t want to wait until the last day,” said Kelly Baker, Harrison County Resident.

There are many ways to vote in the election. Mall-in ballots, in-person, and curbside voting is available for people with disabilities. There’s no appointment needed. Just pull up and they’ll bring your ballot to you. You must have a valid ID or voter registration card.

“There was a line here at six-thirty this morning to open the building. So uh – We are going to have three weeks of early voting. I don’t what’s so concerning to people that they just must get out this first day,” said Donald Robinette, Elections Administrator.

“This election is too important to sit at home and not get out and vote early. I mean why not get out and vote right now if you’re able to vote,” said Steve Morris, Harrison County Resident.

Early voting this week is from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Check with your local election office for precinct locations.

