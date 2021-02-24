East Texas authorities need your help finding missing 16-year-old

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities need your help finding a missing 16-year-old from East Texas.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to locate Kimmea McCray.

Kimmea is described as a black female, standing 5’3” tall and weighing 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a shirt with a biblical quote on the front.

Detectives believe Kimmea may be traveling to the Lubbock or Houston area.

Anyone with information on where Kimmea may be is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.