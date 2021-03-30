East Texas authorities search for missing 13-year-old

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — East Texas authorities need your help finding a 13-year-old who has been missing since the weekend.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Patricia Wilson was last seen on Saturday, March 27 in the Lake Deerwood area in Harleton.

Patricia is described as a white female, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 110 lbs. with short black hair and green eyes.

HCSO detectives said Patricia was wearing a dark shirt and pants. She was also carrying a small black backpack.

Anyone who has information on where Patricia may be is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.