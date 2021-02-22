East Texas electric co-op responds to concerns about skyrocketing electric bills

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative is responding to “many calls” expressing concern that electric bills are about to skyrocket because of the winter storms.

In a Facebook post on the co-op’s Facebook page Monday evening, Panola Harrison shared a notice for members reiterating that PHEC is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), not Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT), which has been at the center of widespread power outages in Texas. ERCOT serves most of Texas, but not the area served by Panola Harrison.

Who is Southwest Power Pool? Our President & CEO Barbara Sugg shares a brief overview of who we are and what we do. pic.twitter.com/zK6T3SP08l — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 17, 2021

“PHEC is a non-profit electric cooperative committed to protecting the physical and financial interests of our membership, and is committed to providing our members with reliable, low cost electric power,” the East Texas utility said in the post, adding that customers’ bills “may increase due to an increase in usage of kilowatt hours of power over the week because of freezing temperatures and being stuck at home all week.”

“Your bill may increase due to the increased cost for us to purchase your power, but we will do everything we can to mitigate the effect this increase may have on your bill,” PHEC said, noting that they will only charge for power used, so if customers were out of power at any time, they will not pay for power they did not use during their outage.

The utility suggests customers who have any further questions about this or anything else can call to speak to one of their knowledgeable Member Service Representatives at 903-935-7936.