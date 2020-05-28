East Texas Food Bank kicks off Summer Food Program

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In order to meet the increased demand for food assistance over the summer, the East Texas Food Bank will provide free nutritious meals to children and their families.

Starting Monday, June 1 the ETFB Summer Food Program will operate at 23 East Texas community locations including Marshall, Kilgore and Jefferson.

The program works to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meal programs they depend on for nourishment.

Here are a few summer food locations listed below:

Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines (Carlile) – 1500 Positive Place in Marshall

Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore – 724 Harris St. in Kilgore

Jefferson High School – 1 Bulldog Dr. in Jefferson

Year-round, over 75,000, or one in four, children are facing hunger in the 26 counties the East Texas Food Bank serves.

East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said, “The East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program is one of the most important child hunger programs in our community. Every year the Summer Food Program provides nutritious meals to fill that all important free or reduced lunchtime meal gap that is left when our kids are away from school on summer break.”

Due to COVID-19, the sites will be drive-thru through June. To participate, families just need to show up. There is no need to register and no proof of age or income is required.

The full list of sites and service times can be found at EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood.

