East Texas Food Bank summer feeding program kicks off Tuesday

(KTAL/KSHV) — The East Texas Food Bank says it is making sure children are still getting their appropriate meals in the summer, and its summer feeding program has kicked off in several locations throughout the region.

The meals are available for FREE to children 18 years of age or younger. There is no need to register and no proof of income is required.

ETFB says children just need to show up at a location listed below during service time to participate in this fun program.

Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines – Waskom / 225 School Ave / Waskom, Texas 75670

Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church / 1101 Indian Springs Drive / Marshall, Texas 75672

Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines – Mt. Pleasant / 504 Dunn Ave / Mt. Pleasant, Texas 75455

Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines – Carlile / 1500 Positive Place / Marshall, Texas 75670

Due to continued COVID precautions, parents or guardians may also pick up meals for their children to enjoy off-site this summer. Proof of school enrollment (report card, enrollment form, note from school, etc.) will be requested for each child.