MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas judge is taking steps to protect residents from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Judge Leward LeFleur was passing out free masks to people at the Marion County Courthouse in Jefferson.

One person in the line told Judge LaFleur to “Keep up the work.”

VIDEO: Marion County Judge, Leward LeFleur is passing out masks to people at the court house. pic.twitter.com/gxNunBS1LU — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) May 12, 2020

