East Texas man dies in Caddo Parish crash

A Cass Co., Texas man is dead after his pickup truck runs off the road north of Vivian.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on LA Hwy. 1.

Audie Whatley, 79, of Bivins, was traveling south in his Chevrolet Silverado when it left the roadway, traveled through a ditch and then struck a culvert and utility pole. 

Whatley was transported to University Health by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing by the Caddo Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.
 

