A Cass Co., Texas man is dead after his pickup truck runs off the road north of Vivian.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on LA Hwy. 1.
Audie Whatley, 79, of Bivins, was traveling south in his Chevrolet Silverado when it left the roadway, traveled through a ditch and then struck a culvert and utility pole.
Whatley was transported to University Health by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing by the Caddo Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.
East Texas man dies in Caddo Parish crash
