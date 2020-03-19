East Texas man identified in fatal Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that killed an East Texas man Thursday morning in Harrison County.

According to Texas DPS, 46-year-old David Ogle was heading westbound on FM-2625 in a 2003 Ford Ranger when he ran off the road, crashed into a fence, and rolled over in a pasture just before 7 a.m.

Ogle was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Oswalt and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Mashall.

Police say Ogle was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash still remains under investigation.

