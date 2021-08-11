East Texas man killed after being hit while riding bicycle

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bicycle accident 7-22-18_1532274733287.JPG.jpg

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

According to DPS, around 5:45 a.m. Monday 66-year-old Robert Owens, of Carthage, was riding a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle on HWY 149 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Jose Galvan-Ramirez, of Marshall.

Owens died at the scene and was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.

Galvan-Ramirez and his passenger, 42-year-old Miguel Garcia, also from Marshall, were not injured in the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss