East Texas man killed after being hit while riding bicycle

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
According to DPS, around 5:45 a.m. Monday 66-year-old Robert Owens, of Carthage, was riding a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle on HWY 149 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Jose Galvan-Ramirez, of Marshall.
Owens died at the scene and was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
Galvan-Ramirez and his passenger, 42-year-old Miguel Garcia, also from Marshall, were not injured in the accident.
