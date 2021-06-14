East Texas man killed in wreck after driving on wrong side of the road

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man was killed early Friday morning after driving on the wrong side of the road.

A DPS report said that just before 7:30 a.m. on June 11, 58-year-old Larry D. Bellamy was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado on FM 2517.

The report states that Bellamy was “travelling on the wrong side of the road” but does not say for how long.

Bellamy’s car struck a 2019 Volvo that was towing a trailer. The Volvo driver was identified as 67-year-old Arthur Carl Colier, a Deberry resident.

Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene and Collier was taken to UT Health in Carthage in stable condition.

The crash is still being investigated.